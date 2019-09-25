Hot holiday toys of 2019

NEW YORK — Holiday season is right around the corner, and adults might want to start thinking about what to get the children in their lives.
Get a helping hand with Toy Insider’s holiday gift of 2019.
Here are the hottest toys are the year topping kids’ wish lists:
- Infants and Toddlers (0-2 years)
- Fisher-Price Bounce & Spin Puppy: $59.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Leapbuilders ABC Smart House: $39.99, sold on Amazon and Target
- Preschool (3-4 years)
- Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C: $79.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Furreal Cubby, the Curious Bear: $99.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Kindi Kids: $24.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Myla The Magical Unicorn: $59.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- PJ Masks PJ Seeker: $59.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Ryan’s World Super Surprise Safe: $39.99, sold in Walmart
- Scruff-A-Luvs Real Rescue: $39.99, sold on Amazon and Walmart
- Grade School (5-7 years)
- Blume: $9.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- FGTEEV Giant Mystery Teev: $39.99 sold on Walmart and Target
- Hatchimals Wow: $79.99, sold on Amazon and Walmart
- L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Dolls: $26.99, sold on Amazon and Target
- Lucky Fortune: $3.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Mega Grave Digger RC Truck: $99.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X UltraZord Figure: $34.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Rizmo: $59.99, sold on Amazon and Target
- Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends: $9.99, sold in Target
- Tween (8+)
- Blinger Diamond Collection:$19.99
- Fortnite Jumbo Loot Lllama Pinata: $79.99, sold on Amazon, Target and Walmart
For those looking for budget-friendly toys, here’s a list of 12 under $12:
- Preschool (3-4 years)
- 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2: $5.99, sold on Walmart and Target
- Cry Babies Magic Tears: $9.99, sold on Amazon and Target
- Cutetitos Babitos Series 1 & Cutetitos Seres 3: $7.99-$9.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Fluffy Cloudz Jar: $4.99
- Nanables: $5.99, sold on Amazon and Walmart
- Pinata Fiesta: $7.99
- Grade School (5-7 years)
- Foodie Surprise: $9.99, sold on Amazon and Target
- Jixelz: $9.95-$16.95, sold on Amazon and Walmart
- Müshmeez: $6.99, sold in Walmart
- Unboxme Girls: $9.99
- Pop Pop Hair Surprise: $9.99, sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target
- Tweens (8+)
- Morphimals: $9.99, get it on Amazon