Harlem mother and daughter say they need repairs

HARLEM, Manhattan — Jennifer Jackson and her daughter Kyana Freeman both reached out to PIX11 for help.

“I fought them to fix my kitchen. Now I’m going on TV to get a toilet? And refrigerator? That’s crazy,” said Jackson.

Jackson says she puts in tickets with the New York City Housing Authority, but she says they were closed. The problems start as soon as you walk in the kitchen, Jackson said. She needs a new refrigerator and a plumber to check why her toilet floods at least once a month.

They're all small repairs that she says would make a big difference for her family.

“I can’t live like this. Always something goes wrong here. I was told they don’t have a plumber," said Jackson.

Jackson says the electrical outlets in her kitchen aren’t working either.

She says she is most concerned for her grandchildren — ages 2,5 and 6 — who live with her.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, “*Residents can use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs. NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in residents’ homes.”

