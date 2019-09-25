Dog joins Nassau County school staff to help special needs students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTSON, NY — It was a celebration on Long Island Wednesday for the Henry Viscardi school's newest addition.

His name is Sunny and he is a 20-month-old yellow Labrador retriever. The school believes this friendly face will make the school a happier place for some special need students.

Sunny is the first school facility dog on Long Island that has been placed by the Guide Dog Foundation.

His daily tasks include greeting and saying goodbye to students, motivating students and providing a safe and non-judgmental partner during reading activities.

Video journalist Keith Lopez has this heartwarming story from Albertson