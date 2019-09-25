Alleged arsonist lit sleeping homeless man on fire, took pictures: police

GLENDALE, CA — A 32-year-old man allegedly intentionally lit the cardboard covering a sleeping homeless man on fire, police said Tuesday.

Richard Smallets was arrested on a charge of attempted murder. (Glendale Police Department)

The homeless man woke up to the smell of smoke on Sept. 12 around 1:20 a.m., Glendale police said. He tried to douse the flames with a water bottle, but he was unsuccessful.

Later that day, detectives found video surveillance that shows a man starting the fire and taking pictures.

Police identified the man in the video as Richard Smallets. They arrested him on a charge of attempted murder.

Smallets remains in custody. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

Richard Smallets is accused of intentionally starting this fire. (Glendale Police Department)

