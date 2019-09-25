‘True meaning of being a hero’: 2 men who saved 5-year-old girl from train honored by Bronx borough president

The BRONX — Two days after a horrific incident where a man jumped in front of an oncoming subway train with his child, the Bronx community is honoring the two men who saved the little girl’s life.

Jairo Torres and Antonyo Love, the two men who jumped into action to help the 5-year-old girl from underneath the train, were recognized by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr Wednesday morning.

“Just listening to their version, I am full of fear. I am full of grief and pain,” Diaz said.

Calling them the “Batman and Robin” of the Bronx, Diaz praised them for their courage and stepping up rather than pulling out their cell phones.

“It is the true meaning of being a hero. They’re not asking for this attention. They’re not asking for the spotlight,” he said.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, a man jumped on front of an oncoming Manhattan-bound No. 4 train at the Kingsbridge Road station while holding his 5-year-old daughter, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the train came to a halt, Torres immediately jumped onto the tracks to rescue the girl.

Torres said the incident happened right in front of him. At that moment, he didn’t think about his life — his focus was on rescuing the little girl.

“I’m so happy. Not about this moment, not what I have in my hand — it’s that the baby is good, she’s still alive,” Torres said.

What Torres didn’t know was that he had someone on the tracks with him, helping him out: Antonyo Love.

Love was downstairs when he heard screams coming from the elevated train station. He immediately ran up to the platform and jumped onto the tracks to help.

“I don’t even want to take the credit,” he said Wednesday, “I’m just lost for words.”

Love praised Torres, “I owe it all to him. He’s the hero.”

Love’s bag containing medications was stolen during the incident. Diaz is pleading for the bag to be returned, especially with the circumstances that occurred that day.

After the ordeal, Torres rushed to work. He didn’t plan on taking the day off until his boss heard what happened and insisted he take the week off.

Though under horrific circumstances, the two men are now forever bonded, Diaz said.