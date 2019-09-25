× 13-year-old victim of fight at CA school pronounced clinically dead; 2 students arrested

MORENO VALLEY, CA — A 13-year-old student was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday night after he was hurt in a school fight more than a week ago, police said.

He’d been rushed to a hospital from the Moreno Valley school in critical condition after the Sept. 16 fight, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Rigorous medical intervention and treatment efforts at an area hospital were unsuccessful,” a department official said in a statement. Preparations by Diego’s family are underway for organ donation to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children.”

Two other students, also 13, were arrested, police said. They’re facing prosecution for the assault. Their names will not be released because they’re juveniles.