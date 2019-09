The Yankees battled deep into the night in the first game of their two-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays, but fell 2-1 in the 12th inning.

Ji-Man Choi’s solo home run in the 12th off of Cory Gearrin sealed the win for the AL Wild Card chasing Rays, who moved a half game ahead of the Cleveland Indians for the second berth in the one game playoff.

FINAL (12): Rays 2, Yankees 1. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 25, 2019

The Yanks are now 102-56 and two in the loss column behind the Houston Astros for best record in the American League.