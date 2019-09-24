Trump mocks teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg after UN speech

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump mocked a teenage activist who gave an impassioned speech at the United Nations urging world leaders to do more to combat climate change.

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg scolded the audience at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday, repeatedly asking, “How dare you?”

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us,” Thunberg said in her speech.

In a tweet late Monday, Trump shared a clip of Thunberg’s speech and added, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Trump had spent only a few minutes at the climate summit, a centerpiece of this year’s U.N. General Assembly schedule.