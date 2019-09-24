Tainted cocaine suspected in multiple deaths in the Bronx, Yonkers

YONKERS, NY — Several people in the Bronx and Yonkers appear to have died after overdosing on tainted cocaine, officials said Tuesday.

The Friday death of a 38-year-old man and the Saturday death of a 40-year-old man are both tied to cocaine in Yonkers, police said. Three additional overdose deaths happened in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx.

The Yonkers Police Major Case Squad and Narcotics Unit is working with the NYPD to investigate the deaths, find the source of the cocaine and apprehend the person responsible.

“Community members are advised NEVER to ingest unknown or un-prescribed controlled substances, especially illegal street drugs – the results can be fatal,” Yonkers Police said in a statement.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are asked to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS (8477). All calls may remain anonymous and confidential. If you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem, please reach out for help – call (914) 964-8000. The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.