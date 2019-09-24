Small plane crashes in wooded area in New Jersey; no word on injuries

MANVILLE, N.J. — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in central New Jersey.

But it’s not clear if anyone aboard the aircraft was injured.

The plane, which was inbound to Central Jersey Regional Airport in Hillsborough Township, collided with trees and caught fire, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Manville, just east of Central Jersey Regional Airport in neighboring Hillsborough.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash. Only the pilot was aboard during the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.