School bus chaos in Brooklyn; buses rife with overcrowding, bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — PIX11 recently told the story of parents in Queens who were dealing with overcrowded school buses.

Those parents had their issues resolved by the NYC Department of Education. Now, parents in Brooklyn say they're not only dealing with overcrowding, but also bullying on the buses.

Brooklyn mothers say they're fighting to keep their kids safe.

Off-camera, the principal of the school says she's working with the city to keep things safe.

The Department of Education says that this route is a general education route, not a special education route, therefor a safety patron is not required.

“We are providing safe and reliable transportation to this school community, and have been working with families to address any concerns they may have," the DOE told PIX11 in a statement. "The bus is not at capacity, and we are working with the school to have a staff member or parent volunteer on the bus if they choose to do so.”