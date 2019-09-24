Neighbors at Marcy Houses will have 3 days without hot water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — The signs are posted in the hallways announcing the repair job to the stream pipe will begin at 11 a.m.

For three days this week, there will be no hot water at Marcy Houses in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Neighbors say there have been ongoing water issues.

It is supposed to be back on by the evening each day.

“Today’s hot water service interruption at Marcy Houses was a planned service interruption with residents receiving prior notification. While service has been restored, staff remain onsite to monitor service for residents,” said NYCHA Spokesperson Michael Giardina.

Work is being done in anticipation of the upcoming heat season.