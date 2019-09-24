National Voter Registration Day: How to sign up so you can vote

NEW YORK — National Voter Registration Day is a national holiday taking place across New York and the country on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they missed a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

While people can express their opinions online and in the streets, it’s what people do in the voting booth in New York and New Jersey’s next general elections, both on Tuesday, November 5, that matters.

To vote in these general elections, the deadline to register in New York is Friday, October 11, while Jersey’s deadline to register is Tuesday, October 15.

Want to get involved today? Check this map to find all the Voter Registration Day events close to where you live.

To register online, head to the National Voter Registration Day website to fill out the appropriate form and get started.