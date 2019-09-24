More Democrats call for impeachment following Trump’s Ukraine call

WASHINGTON — Seven Democratic freshmen lawmakers who served in the military and national security say that if President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate rival Joe Biden for political benefit, it’s impeachable.

The seven centrist Democrats said in an op-ed late Monday in The Washington Post they “do not arrive at this conclusion lightly.”

They call the allegations “a threat to all” they’ve sworn to protect.

The lawmakers include Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

They come largely from swing districts where Trump is popular but voters split.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in talking about Biden with Ukraine’s president.

Republican senators are expressing unease with the president’s phone call, yet most of the GOP lawmakers are telling reporters that more information is needed about the phone call.

Congressman Antonio Delgado, who represents New York’s 19th District, said Trump is risking national security for personal gain.

“Having taken an oath of office before God and my fellow citizens to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, I can only conclude that Congress move forward with articles of impeachment,” he said in a statement.

