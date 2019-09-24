Mets survive 1 more day with extra innings win over Marlins

Posted 11:26 PM, September 24, 2019, by

The Mets managed to make it one more day in the NL Wild Card race after beating the Miami Marlins 5-4 Tuesday night.

Brandon Nimmo walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th to clinch the comeback victory. The Mets fell down 4-0 early, but a pair of late-inning, two-run home runs by Michael Conforto — including the game-tying shot in the 9th — sent it to extra innings at 4-4.

With the win, the Mets still are left with no room for error in the final five days of the 2019 season. They cannot lose again and the Milwaukee Brewers — who won Tuesday night — cannot win again, or the Mets will be eliminated.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.