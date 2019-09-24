Mets survive 1 more day with extra innings win over Marlins

The Mets managed to make it one more day in the NL Wild Card race after beating the Miami Marlins 5-4 Tuesday night.

Brandon Nimmo walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th to clinch the comeback victory. The Mets fell down 4-0 early, but a pair of late-inning, two-run home runs by Michael Conforto — including the game-tying shot in the 9th — sent it to extra innings at 4-4.

With the win, the Mets still are left with no room for error in the final five days of the 2019 season. They cannot lose again and the Milwaukee Brewers — who won Tuesday night — cannot win again, or the Mets will be eliminated.