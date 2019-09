Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A shootout took place inside a Brooklyn grocery store last week and now two men are being sought in connection, according to police.

The incident was reported last Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m at a deli on Nostrand Avenue. Two unidentified men were firing multiple gunshots at each other.

No injuries were reported and the men fled in an unknown direction.