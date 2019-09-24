Man bites, robs 14-year-old boy walking dog in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan — A 14-year-old boy was out walking a dog when a man robbed and attacked him, police said Tuesday.

The teen was near West 205th Street and 9th Avenue on Sunday morning when the man walked up and forcibly removed the victim’s gold chain, officials said. When the teen resisted, the man bit the boy’s right hand, causing lacerations and bleeding.

The man fled with the chain westbound toward 10th Avenue.

Police have asked for help finding the man. He’s believed to be in his early 20s. The man has black hair in short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and black sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).