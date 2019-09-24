Long Island man threatens neighbors with shotgun, throws barbells through their window: cops

Posted 9:34 AM, September 24, 2019, by

WANTAGH, N.Y. — A Wantagh man in a dispute with his neighbors threatened them with a shotgun and threw barbells through the windows of their home, according to police.

After allegedly menacing his neighbors with the shotgun and smashing their glass windows, police say Joseph Magistro, 33, of Bayview Avenue, broke a window in the back of the home and screamed at them, threatening to “cause physical injury to the victims by using the shotgun.”

The neighbors, a 62-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male called police from inside the home.

Magistro was arrested, treated for a laceration to his hand and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He faces charges of second degree menacing, second degree aggravated harassment, third degree criminal trespassing, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second degree criminal mischief.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.