Long Island man threatens neighbors with shotgun, throws barbells through their window: cops

WANTAGH, N.Y. — A Wantagh man in a dispute with his neighbors threatened them with a shotgun and threw barbells through the windows of their home, according to police.

After allegedly menacing his neighbors with the shotgun and smashing their glass windows, police say Joseph Magistro, 33, of Bayview Avenue, broke a window in the back of the home and screamed at them, threatening to “cause physical injury to the victims by using the shotgun.”

The neighbors, a 62-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male called police from inside the home.

Magistro was arrested, treated for a laceration to his hand and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He faces charges of second degree menacing, second degree aggravated harassment, third degree criminal trespassing, fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second degree criminal mischief.