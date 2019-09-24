× House guest allegedly stabs 86-year-old NJ woman 15 times

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — A guest at a Cedar Grove home allegedly repeatedly stabbed an 86-year-old woman.

Police found Tanya Spears, a 60-year-old Georgia woman, in a first floor bedroom of the Sunrise Terrace home and arrested her Monday morning, officials said. She’s accused of stabbing the victim, who was found bleeding in bed, 15 times.

The victim was rushed to an area trauma center in critical condition.

Police charged Spears with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the stabbing.