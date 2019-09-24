Father of twins who died in hot car not yet facing indictment after Tuesday’s court appearance

THE BRONX — The father of 1-year-old twins who died after being left in a hot car in the Bronx will not yet face a grand jury in connection with the children’s deaths.

Juan Rodriguez appeared in court Tuesday, but will still not yet face indictment, as his attorney meets with prosecutors.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 24.

The 1-year-old twins died after being left in a hot car for eight hours. The twins, Luna and Phoenix, were found unresponsive in the back seat of a Honda sedan in the Bronx.

Rodriguez was arraigned in late July on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police. He pleaded not guilty, said Patrice O’Shaughnessy, a spokeswoman for the Bronx District Attorney.

Rodriguez normally would have carried his 1-year-old son, Phoenix, and daughter, Luna, in their car seats into the day care.

He instantly realized he had made a terrible mistake.

The father jumped out of the car, finding the lifeless bodies of Phoenix and Luna, foaming at the mouth and still strapped in their car seats.

“I blanked out,” Rodriguez screamed on the street, as nearby pedestrians called 911. “I killed my babies.”