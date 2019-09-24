Christmas comes early for NYC students after officials cancel school on December 23

NEW YORK — Students and teachers around the city get to start Christmas and winter break celebrations one day early, education officials announced Tuesday.

The school calendar for the academic year initially included classes on Monday, Dec. 23. After complaints from frustrated New Yorkers, the city’s Department of Education adjusted the calendar to give people the day off.

“Every year, we work towards a calendar that meets the needs of students and families,” the DOE tweeted. “In response to feedback, we have adjusted the 2019-20 School Calendar and @NYCschoolswill close on December 23, 2019.”

School resumes on Jan. 2, 2020.

