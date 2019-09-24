100 new units of affordable housing in Brooklyn: Here’s how low-income New Yorkers get their hands on these apartments

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Deputy Mayor Vicki Been, the mayor’s go-to person for creating affordable housing across the city, says East New York is on the rise when it comes to new affordable housing.

The city’s goal is to build 300,000 units of affordable housing by 2026 all across the city.

Been gave PIX11 exclusive access to 315 Linwood Street, where 100 units of affordable housing are now under construction.

It’s slated for completion in 2021 and, starting in November this year, people can apply on housing connect.

Renderings are shown here.

“This is the administration’s first rezoning. So seeing the fruits of that is really incredible,” said Been.

Thirty of the units will be designated for homeless families.

“This is a neighborhood that really suffered in the 70s and 80s. We were not investing in this neighborhood. We weren’t bringing in resources and it suffered. We are investing in this community. And that’s a good feeling,” said Been.

The other 70 units are up for low-income families. You can sign up for the lottery on HPD housing connect website.