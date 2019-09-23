‘Here’s Lucy’ debuted on this day in 1968; here’s what else happened today in entertainment history

On Sept. 23, 1962, “The Jetsons” premiered on ABC. It was the first program to be carried by the network in color.

In 1968, Lucille Ball returned to TV with “Here’s Lucy” on CBS.

In 1969, the “Paul is Dead” rumor began with a story in the Illinois University newspaper with the headline, “Clues Hint At Beatle Death.”

In 1974, Robbie McIntosh, drummer with the Average White Band, died of a heroin overdose in Los Angeles. He had ingested the drug at a party, thinking it was cocaine. He was 24.

In 1996, actor Jim Carrey married actress Lauren Holly. She later filed for divorce.

In 1998, actress Mary Frann died of apparent heart failure at her home in Beverly Hills, California. She was 55. She’s probably best known for play Bob Newhart’s wife on “Newhart.”

Also in 1998, White Zombie announced its breakup.

In 2010, singer Katy Perry was cut from an episode of “Sesame Street” because the producers thought her dress was too low-cut.