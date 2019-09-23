Smart car seat, car seat coat on list of products for Baby Safety Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is Baby Safety Month, so expert Carey Reilly shares exciting new products to keep your kids safe and ways to get your hands on them.

Tips for getting affordable baby products

Start a baby registry even if you aren’t having a shower. Most retailers will give you a coupon for 15% once the date for the shower passes.

Set a deal alert especially for bigger ticket items. A site like slickdeals.net will give the cheapest price from all retailers so you can save big.

Products to get to know

1. Smart Car Seat: Evenflo Smart All In One Adjustable Car Seat with SensorSafe technology that connects to an app sending alerts to your phone. Now, if the baby gets unbuckled or the car temperature gets too hot you will know in real time. It's a great value as it's the only car seat you will ever need to buy — $279.99

2. Smart Sock Owlet: This sock comfortably wraps around your baby’s foot to track heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep using clinically-proven pulse oximetry. The base station glows green to let you know everything is okay, but notifies with lights and sounds if heart rate or oxygen levels leave preset zones — $299.99 (also available on payment plan)

3. Compact Travel Stroller: Ideal for families always on-the-go or for an upcoming trip, the Clutch Stroller from Delta Children will make any outing with your child safe, comfortable and hassle-free — $139.99

4. Rockit Baby Rocker: Rockit will keep your baby safely rocking while sleeping. Attach to the stroller and adjust the speed. Helps keep parents sane and babies sleeping — $49

5. Simmons Kids By The Bed City Sleeper Bassinet: A great alternative to bed sharing, this bedside sleeper keeps Baby close the slim base with wheels easily slides under your bed, sofa or chair making it a safe, separate space for your baby and the height is adjustable — $109

6. Carseat Safety Road Coat: This coat is car seat approved. Crash test and cost approved. Puffy coats create too much space between the child's seat belt and the child. These coats keep your child safer without all the fluff — $79.99