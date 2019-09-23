Should NYC schools ban chocolate milk?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A debate is swirling over chocolate milk in New York City schools.

Some other districts have removed food items with refined sugar. NYC Schools recently started “Meatless Mondays” and have been reviewing processed foods.

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza was asked about a possible ban on chocolate milk during a media availability after a visit to a school.

“Hold on to your milk. We haven’t taken away the chocolate milk from the menu,” he said.

Chancellor Carranza is reviewing the idea and says the options at school should encourage a healthy life.

Outside a grocery store in Manhattan, some parents said schools should encourage moderation and also allow exceptions.

“No one wants to have a birthday avocado,” said one woman.

The New York Farm Bureau has sent a letter to the chancellor’s office asking the city to drop the idea. In the letter, the bureau president expresses the belief that flavored milk is important to encouraging a healthy diet.

New York State is also home to more than 4,000 daily farms.

NYC Department of Education officials will continue to discuss issues with students and parents.

“Our priority is the health and well-being of our students, and every day, we offer a variety of healthy, delicious, and free meal options including dairy products. No decision has been made about chocolate milk,” said Spokesperson Miranda Barbot.