Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine could enter witness protection after testimony against Bloods gang: Times

NEW YORK — After days testimony against the Bloods gang, in which he invoked the names of various celebrities and created a public spectacle online, prosecutors said rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine could enter the witness protection program, according to the New York Times.

Part of his testimony featured details from his life of crime with a violent street gang, including getting abducted at gunpoint amid a dispute between warring factions of the crew.

The rapper — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — pleaded guilty to various charges, including racketeering. Since then, he’s become a star witness for the prosecution, and could even receive a lighter sentence than the 47-year minimum he faces.

The Times said the move by the government to have 6ix9ine enter witness protection wouldn’t be unprecedented, saying officials have “successfully relocated and protected high-profile witnesses in the past; mobsters have started over as bakery owners, and reformed assassins have found new careers as doll salesmen, two former federal law enforcement officials said.”

During his testimony, the rapper and admitted Bloods gang member claimed that Washington Heights-born, Bronx-raised hip-hop artist Cardi B and Bronx rapper Jim Jones are also Bloods gang members.