Man, woman stabbed inside Queens bar: police

Posted 7:52 AM, September 23, 2019, by

ELMHURST, Queens — Two people were stabbed at a bar in Queens early Monday morning according to police, with one of them in critical condition.

It happened inside the Caliber 78 Bar and Lounge on Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst at around 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso and a 26-year-old female that had been stabbed in the back and chest.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The man was listed in critical condition Monday; the woman was said to be in stable condition.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.