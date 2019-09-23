Man, woman stabbed inside Queens bar: police

ELMHURST, Queens — Two people were stabbed at a bar in Queens early Monday morning according to police, with one of them in critical condition.

It happened inside the Caliber 78 Bar and Lounge on Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst at around 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso and a 26-year-old female that had been stabbed in the back and chest.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The man was listed in critical condition Monday; the woman was said to be in stable condition.