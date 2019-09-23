Man with bag device arrested at New Rochelle train station

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Police rushed to the New Rochelle Train Station Monday afternoon amid reports that a man was attempting to detonate a backpack.

Officers spotted the 54-year-old man man, who was sitting on a bench, around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The man had a nylon pouch with wires protruding from the pouch and several cigarette lighters attached.

As officers approached, the man stood up, extended his right arm and activated a small flashlight, turning it on and off several times.

Police charged Thomas Skoupa with making a terroristic threat.

The device was discovered to be a radio/Walkman wrapped in electrical tape connected with wires. It was inoperable.