Man sought in shooting of innocent bystander in the Bronx: police

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Bronx last week, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18. A 31-year-old man was standing in front of the location when he observed some men involved in a physical altercation. The victim heard a loud bang and suddenly realized he was shot in the lower back.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition by EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.