Man intentionally drives van into ex-girlfriend’s building causing fire

STATEN ISLAND — A man intentionally drove a van into his ex-girlfriend’s building in Staten Island, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, according to police.

Officials said the commercial van crashed into the building at 671 Bay St. in Staten Island just before 11 p.m. Sunday. The fire was under control by about 11:30, FDNY said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition. When he’s released from the hospital, police said he will be taken into custody.