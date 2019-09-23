‘Junior’ trials being split up, 2 accused Los Sures leaders tapped for 2nd case

THE BRONX — Two accused leaders of the Trinitarios gang will face a jury in the second phase of the “Junior” murder case, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Diego Suero, an alleged Los Sures leader charged with giving the order to hunt a member of the rival Sunset crew, and Frederick Then, another suspected, high-ranking member of Los Sures—were slated to go on trial Oct. 21.

Six other accused gang members won’t have a conference until Nov. 12, and that means it’s likely their trials won’t happen until 2020.

Five Trinitarios gang members were convicted of Murder in the First degree back in June and still await sentencing.

A total of 15 men were charged in connection with the mistaken identity murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz, 15, who was chased to a Bathgate Avenue bodega on June 20, 2018–where he tried to hide behind a counter, before he was dragged out and attacked with knives and a machete on the sidewalk.

The mortally wounded teen was turned away a second time when he tried to get help inside the bodega, managing to walk a block to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he collapsed beneath a security booth near the emergency room.

The stab wound that killed Junior sliced the jugular vein in his neck, causing him to bleed to death.

Two cooperating witnesses in the case, Kevin Alvarez and Michael “Sosa” Reyes, made plea deals to cooperate with Bronx prosecutors and testified in the first trial.

They are expected back at the second and third trials.

Alvarez pleaded guilty to Manslaughter 1, a charge that could be dropped if he honors his commitment to testify truthfully at all trials. He would have a conspiracy conviction remain on his rap sheet.

Michael “Sosa” Reyes could have all charges dropped if he satisfies the government agreement.