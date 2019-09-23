Harlem woman says quick fixes no good on leaks and mold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Tamatha Boone lives at the Manhattanville Houses houses in Harlem and she says her home is a “health hazard” for her 13-year-old son and her 77 year old grandmother.

“It’s stressful. Just because we live in the projects doesn’t mean I want gold floors. I just want things fixed,” said Boone.

It all started when a pipe burst in the apartment above her two years ago. Then, Boone says, water started coming out of her circuit box. The final straw was when water started coming out of her kitchen cabinets this past weekend.

Boone says Leaks are coming from all around her, other apartments and the mold is causing health consequences, especially for her grandmother and son.

A federal judge appointed a mold ombudsman Friday to handle thousands of complaints across the city dealing with mold and leaks.

“NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes," a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11. "We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

“From the outset we have been working cooperatively with all parties to develop and implement the necessary systems to address mold," the spokesperson added. "We are pleased that Judge Pauley has made a determination regarding this matter and look forward to working with Mr. de Castro.”