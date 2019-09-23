Child in critical condition after falling out of Brooklyn building window: FDNY

Posted 11:34 AM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, September 23, 2019

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A child was listed in critical condition after falling out of a Brooklyn building window on Monday, FDNY officials said.

A child fell from this building, on Eldert Lane in Brooklyn, on Sept. 23, 2019, according to FDNY officials. (Google Maps)

The incident happened on  Eldert Lane between Blake and Dumont avenues, according to FDNY. The area borders East New York and Ozone Park.

FDNY officials did not say when the child fell, but confirmed the incident at 11:30 a.m.

Google Maps shows the building is apparently high-rise apartments with numerous gated balconies.

The child has been hospitalized in critical condition, FDNY officials said.

