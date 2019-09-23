2 women shot in Brooklyn, police don’t believe they were the intended targets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Two women were shot in Brooklyn on Monday evening as they walked by a large group fighting.

They were shot near East 21st Street and Ditmas Avenue around 5:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. A 50-year-old woman was hit in the right forearm and a 26-year-old woman was hit in the right leg. Police do not believe the women were the intended targets, officials said.

Several shell casings were left scattered in front of an apartment building on East 21st Street.

Brooklyn resident Melvin Gaddy heard three shots.

"They were running. They were screaming," Gaddy said of the women, who went by his front stoop. "They were scared. There was nothing I could do."

Both woman were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Flatbush resident James Torres also heard the commotion.

"Every night it's firecrackers, firecrackers. I hear it all the time," Torres said. "So you hear a couple of pops, I didn't think anything of it. People out here laughing. So I don't think anyone took it seriously until the whole aftermath.

No arrests have been made. Police are looking for two men, both in their 20s. One man was last seen wearing a white shirt and the other man was last seen in a black shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).