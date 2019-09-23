2 woman shot in Brooklyn, police don’t believe they were the intended targets

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Two women were shot in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

They were shot near Ocean Avenue and Ditmas Avenue around 5:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. A 50-year-old woman was hit in the arm and a 26-year-old woman was hit in the leg.

Both woman were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police do not believe the women were the intended targets, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

