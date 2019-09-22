NYC subway map creator says version in stations is inconsistent, illegible and missing vital information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New Yorkers and tourists aren't the only ones who have problems with the city's subway map; the man who helped create it back in 1979 says the maps are inconsistent, illegible and missing vital information.

John Tauranac, now a professor of architectural history at NYU, sent an updated map proposal to the MTA, He wasn't happy with their response.

“They said they are not taking outside vendors to work on their maps," he said.

A major flaw deals with part times service, he said.

“Does that mean that it only operates weekdays or weekend, or during rush hour or not during rush hour? There’s been no change," Tauranac said.

He heard from riders Sunday about the problems they have with station maps.

"Transfers, maybe that could be made clearer," Aria Turner said.

Rider Pam Thompson is OK with maps in stations, but not the ones in trains.

"When you're on the train looking, everything is smaller and you have to lean over a person," she said. "It's kind of hard to look at everything."

Tauranac hopes the MTA hears his pleas and will let him work on a new version.

“The MTA introduced a new subway map in 1998 that has been modified many times since. We are proud of our internal creative teams, that as Mr. Tauranac validated as head of a review committee for an earlier version of the map, do excellent work," MTA spokesman Tim Minton said.