NJ woman, 26, fatally shot in Bayonne

BAYONNE, NJ — A 26-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Bayonne early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the John F. Kennedy Boulevard home around 5:10 following a report of a domestic violence incident, officials said. They found Diamond Robinson’s body.

Police arrested Anthony Shuler, 28, around 5:55 a.m. several blocks away on East 21st Street.

Officials charged Shuler with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon.

It’s not yet clear what motivated the fatal shooting.