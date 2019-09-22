NJ woman, 26, fatally shot in Bayonne

BAYONNE, NJ — A 26-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Bayonne early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the John F. Kennedy Boulevard home around 5:10 following a report of a domestic violence incident, officials said. They found Diamond Robinson’s body.
Police arrested Anthony Shuler, 28, around 5:55 a.m. several blocks away on East 21st Street.
Officials charged Shuler with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon.
It’s not yet clear what motivated the fatal shooting.
