ST. ALBANS, Queens — A man was shot and killed in Queens Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at the corner of 120th Avenue and 195th Street just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old man shot several times to his body, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

No arrests have been made.