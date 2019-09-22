Man critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run

Posted 9:22 AM, September 22, 2019, by

BROOKLYN — Authorities are looking for the vehicle that fled the scene after striking a man in Brooklyn early Sunday.

The 47-year-old victim was attempting to cross North Conduit Avenue between Liberty Avenue and Crescent Street around 3:15 a.m. when he was struck by a black SUV, police said.

The SUV, believed to be a Nissan Murano, kept driving west on North Conduit Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.