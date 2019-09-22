Man critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run

BROOKLYN — Authorities are looking for the vehicle that fled the scene after striking a man in Brooklyn early Sunday.

The 47-year-old victim was attempting to cross North Conduit Avenue between Liberty Avenue and Crescent Street around 3:15 a.m. when he was struck by a black SUV, police said.

The SUV, believed to be a Nissan Murano, kept driving west on North Conduit Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.