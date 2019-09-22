Man chasing pair who robbed him in Bronx subway station gets robbed again

Posted 4:10 PM, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:11PM, September 22, 2019

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — A 25-year-old man was robbed twice in a Bronx subway station early on Saturday, police said.

A man was robbed twice in the same Bronx subway station on Sept 21, 2019. (NYPD)

Around 2:15 a.m., a knife-wielding man and woman took his bag — which contained his wallet, $1,000 in cash and three credit cards, officials said. The victim followed the pair through the East 149th Street subway station. Then three men took the victim’s phone, MetroCard, headphones and jacket. One of the men punched the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Police have asked for help identifying the robbers from each group.

