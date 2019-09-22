Man allegedly rapes woman in Queens after giving her the option of that, being killed or having sex with her son: DA

QUEENS — Authorities say a man raped a woman in New York after giving her the option of that, being killed or having sex with her son.

The Queens district attorney’s office says 33-year-old Joshua Henderson raped and robbed the victim in her home Monday.

Prosecutors say Henderson dressed as a construction worker to get into the building.

They say he tied the woman and her adult son up and grabbed jewelry and cash. They say he then told her of her choices and raped her.

Henderson was arraigned Thursday and held without bail.

Information on Henderson’s lawyer wasn’t available. The Daily News reports that Henderson’s wife, Joanna Henderson, said DNA evidence would prove her husband’s innocence.

Henderson pled guilty to a pattern of burglaries and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2009. He was paroled in 2018 after serving nine years.

“We don’t want career criminals that have a propensity for violence that over and over have been given chances and hurt New Yorkers being released before detectives have done the paperwork,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea previously told PIX11. “Let’s have those hard conversations.”