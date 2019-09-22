Man, 36, stabbed to death in Brooklyn building

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn on Sunday evening, police said.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an Ocean Avenue building near Avenue J around 5:15 p.m., officials said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police took a 40-year-old man into custody, an NYPD spokesperson said. Officers also knife was recovered at the scene.

The NYPD has not yet released the name of the man in custody.

