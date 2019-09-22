‘Friends’ turns 25: Meghan Trainor, Empire State Building to illuminate NYC sky with music-to-light show

MANAHATTAN — Twenty-five years later, and “Friends” is still there for you!

To celebrate 25 years of “Friends,” Grammy-winning artist Meghan Trainer will light up the New York City skyline with an Empire State Building music-to-light show Sunday night for the world premiere of her cover of the show’s theme song “I’ll Be There for You.”

The Empire State Building will be illuminated in red, yellow and blue to symbolize the primary colors of the “Friends” logo.

The music-to-light show will take place at 8:30 p.m. — the exact time “Friends” debuted on Sept. 22, 1994.

The iconic, decade-long television show followed six friends through their life in New York.

Ahead the of the 25th anniversary, Warner Bros. set up pop-up shops and even played 12 fan-favorite episodes on the big screen. The iconic, orange Central Perk couch also made an appearance atop the Empire State Building!

PIX11 also had the opportunity to partner up with Warner Bros. and set up a “Friends” event at PIX Plaza on Friday, where fans were able to take pictures with a replica of the Central Perk couch, have some coffee, and listen to 25 Phoebe look-alikes sing “Smelly Cat.”