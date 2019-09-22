‘Friends’ 25th anniversary: 10 big stars who made guest appearances on the hit sitcom

NEW YORK — It’s been 25 years since “Friends” premiered, and fans are still watching reruns over and over.

The hit ’90s sitcom wouldn’t be complete without all the cameos made by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years.

Here are 10 who appeared on “Friends.”

The one with Brad Pitt

In an episode of season eight, Monica runs into former high school classmate Will Colbert, played by Brad Pitt (then married to Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green). Monica invites him to the gang’s Thanksgiving dinner.

It turns out that Will has a longstanding grudge against Rachel, and he reveals at the table that he was the co-founder of the “I Hate Rachel Green” club, along with Ross.

The ones with Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon makes two appearances in season six as Rachel’s youngest sister, Jill.

She first shows up at the door of Monica’s apartment after getting financially cut off from her father, and eventually gets tangled up in the “will they or won’t they?” drama between Rachel and Ross.

The one with Billy Crystal and Robin Williams

What do you get when two of the biggest names in comedy come in close proximity of the “Friends” set?

This completely improvised scene, featuring Billy Crystal and Robin Williams.

Crystal and Williams happened to be nearby while an episode of season three was being filmed. The writers asked them if they’d be willing to make an appearance, and they agreed.

Crystal and Williams play friends Tomas and Tim. They interrupt Monica while she’s trying to tell a story and ask the gang to make room on the orange couch at Central Perk. The ridiculous conversation between the two overtakes whatever it was that Monica wanted to share.

The one with Winona Ryder

In season seven, Winona Ryder played Melissa Warburton, Rachel’s — sorry, Ray Ray’s — former college sorority sister with whom Rachel once shared a kiss.

The ones with Bruce Willis

Remember when Ross dated his (much younger) student Elizabeth Stevens in season six?

Bruce Willis made a cameo as Paul Stevens, Elizabeth’s father, who quickly makes it clear that he’s not happy with Ross’ relationship with his daughter.

The one with Susan Sarandon

In season seven, Susan Sarandon played Cecilia Monroe, a soap opera actress who gives Joey advice on playing her character in the show “Days of Our Lives.

The ones with Tom Selleck

Before Monica and Chandler, there was Monica and Richard — and he was played by none other than Tom Selleck.

The one with Danny DeVito

Who could forget Danny DeVito as Officer Goodbody, the stripper that Rachel and Monica booked last minute for Phoebe’s bachelorette party?

The ones with Sean Penn

Sean Penn’s cameo came during season eight. The actor played Eric, who was engaged to Phoebe’s twin sister, Ursula.

Phoebe soon discovers that Ursula has been lying to Eric in order to be with him, and things take a turn.