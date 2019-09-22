Fire breaks out at Times Square high-rise building: FDNY

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A fire broke out at a building in Times Square, sending thick, heavy smoke into the Manhattan sky Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out at a high-rise building at 145 West 45th St. just after 7:30 a.m., fire officials said.

It was deemed under control just before 9 a.m., fire officials.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Videos from Citizen App and pedestrians show thick, heavy smoke coming from the top of the building as pedestrians stopped to look at the scene.

Authorities are advising everyone to expect traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 45th Street and Avenue of the Americas.

Allow of additional travel time.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u1edcYC3ML — FDNY (@FDNY) September 22, 2019

