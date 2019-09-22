Father and son die after falling off a 75-foot cliff in Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A father and son died Wednesday after they fell off a cliff at an abandoned quarry in Farmington, Connecticut.

The Farmington Police Department identified them as Steven Price, 71, and his son, Mark Price, 30.

Police were alerted by an eyewitness to the incident just before 8 p.m. According to the witness, he and Steven and Mark Price were all riding all-terrain vehicles in the abandoned Tilcon quarry at 232 Colt Highway when they stopped near the edge of a cliff.

Steven Price stopped to look at something and tripped, and when his son tried to grab him, they both fell off the cliff, the witness told police.

The cliff was approximately 75 feet high, and both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Due to the challenging terrain, police said the witness had to lead the police and fire department personnel to the bodies.

“They’re the type of guys that at two o’clock in the morning, if your house was on fire, they’d be the first ones there,” Dan Siracusa, owner of Siracusa Mover and Storage in New Britain, told CNN affiliate WFSB.

Steven Price had recently retired after working for 15 years at Siracusa Mover and Storage. Siracusa said that the elder Price was looking forward to doing more “outdoors-type things like he did last night.”

Mark Price was employed at the same company, and he had been there for nearly a decade, according to Siracusa, Mark Price had a 3-year-old daughter, Siracusa said.

“It’s surreal, everybody’s sullen, a lot of tears, me included,” Siracusa added.

Farmington police are investigating the incident, but the department said it appears to be an accident.