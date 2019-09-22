Brooklyn girl, 14, has been missing for more than three months

NEW YORK — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl is still missing Sunday, more than three months after she was last seen.

Jaylene Jimenez, 14, was last seen in June. Police have asked for help finding her. (NYPD)

Jaylene Jimenez, who lives on Bleecker Street in Bushwick, was last seen in Hoboken, New Jersey on June 4.

Police have asked for help finding her.

She is described as being approximately 5 feet tall.

The teen has brown eyes with straight brown hair. She was last seen yellow pants and a white sweater.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

