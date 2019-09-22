2 shot near Brooklyn basketball courts

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Two people were shot Sunday night near Brooklyn basketball courts, officials said.

The victims were shot near the intersection of Foster Avenue and Nostrand Avenue, police said. Neither victim is likely to die.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

