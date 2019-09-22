2 shot near Brooklyn basketball courts

Posted 10:21 PM, September 22, 2019, by

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Two people were shot Sunday night near Brooklyn basketball courts, officials said.

Two people were shot in Brooklyn on Sept. 22, 2019. (Citizen)

The victims were shot near the intersection of Foster Avenue and Nostrand Avenue, police said. Neither victim is likely to die.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

