1 dead, 1 injured in New Jersey shooting: authorities

PATERSON, N.J. — One man is dead and another man was injured when shots were fired in New Jersey early Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to the vicinity of 12th Avenue and East 23rd Street in Paterson around 4 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one of the men, 36-year-old Rajahn Alston, was pronounced dead.

The second injured man, 35, remains in stable condition, cops said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120. For media inquiries concerning this case, contact Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jason Statuto of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at jstatuto@passaiccountynj.org or at (973) 837-7733