Woman arrested on murder, arson charges in fatal house fire on Long Island

CENTRE ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a 2018 fire that killed a 75-year-old man.

Jennifer Gross was taken into custody Friday and faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree arson, police said.

On Nov. 20, 2019, emergency responders were called to a fire that broke out at a Centre Island home.

Authorities extinguished the blaze and found James Coppola, a resident of both Howard Beach and Centre Island, dead inside the home, according to police.

The blaze was determined to be suspicious as homicide and arson squads were called to the scene.

Gross is expected to be arraigned Saturday in Hempstead.